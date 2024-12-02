Ex-Tri-City nurse sentenced 4 years for attempted sex assault of co-worker

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A former Tri-City Medical Center nurse convicted of trying to sexually assault a co-worker was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison.

Gary Johnson, 63, was found guilty by a Vista jury earlier this year of burglary and attempted sexual assault of an unconscious person. Along with prison, Johnson's sentence includes a requirement to register as a sex offender.

In April, prosecutors say Johnson showed up at the victim's Oceanside apartment unannounced about 3 a.m. while carrying items that included a condom and a bottle of anesthetic. Johnson was confronted by the woman's boyfriend, who tackled Johnson and held him until police arrived.

