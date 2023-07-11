Watch Now
Ex-San Diego Mayor Faulconer to run for District 3 seat on County Board of Supervisors

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Republican gubernatorial recall candidate, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, responds to a question during a debate held by the Sacramento Press Club in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 11:22:01-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Tuesday launched his campaign for a County Board of Supervisors seat.

Faulconer announced on social media that he would be running for the District 3 supervisor seat -- a position currently occupied by Terra Lawson-Remer.

In a statement, Faulconer said, in part:

“As Mayor of San Diego, I delivered real results on some of the toughest issues facing San Diego and made significant progress in reducing homelessness, even bucking the statewide trend.

Now, homelessness continues to hit new records and housing is unaffordable. Our County government must do better.

That’s why I’m launching my campaign for County Supervisor in District 3.

I've served much of this coastal San Diego County district as a Councilmember and Mayor -- I'm ready to lead D3 as their next supervisor.”

District 3 covers San Diego’s coastal areas, from Coronado to Carlsbad.

If Faulconer were to win the race in November 2024, it could flip the Board of Supervisors from Democratic controlled to Republican, if seats remain as they are currently.

