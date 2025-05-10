Ex-Oregon Ducks football player sentenced 16 years for Logan Heights murder

LOGAN HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNS) — A former University of Oregon football player who fatally shot a man in Logan Heights was sentenced today to 16 years in state prison.

Torrodney Prevot, 30, a highly touted high school football recruit who went on to become a linebacker at Oregon, was arrested for the Aug. 22, 2022, slaying of Devin Payton, a 30-year-old Chula Vista resident.

Police said Prevot and a relative of his got into an argument with Payton that morning in a parking lot on Imperial Avenue.

At some point, Prevot went to his car, retrieved a gun and shot Payton in the chest. Prevot and his relative then fled the scene, and police found the wounded victim just before 3 a.m. Payton died at a hospital about half an hour later.

Prevot was initially charged with murder in the case, but pleaded guilty earlier this year to voluntary manslaughter and a gun allegation, with a stipulation to the 16-year prison term.

Deputy District Attorney Melissa Mack said the killing was an "entirely tragic and horrible incident" in which whatever happened between Prevot and Payton had concluded, but "Mr. Prevot decided to re-engage."

During a lengthy statement at his Friday morning sentencing hearing, Prevot said, "I never for a second wanted Devin to die" and "I fully regret pulling that trigger and taking Devin's life that night."

But Prevot described what happened as "an extremely isolated event" and said he is not "a malicious person."

Payton was survived by his parents, four siblings and numerous other family members, about two dozen of whom attended the sentencing hearing. Among those who spoke was Payton's mother, Tracie Brown, who said her son had "big dreams" and was an avid music lover who created his own musical works.

"People naturally gravitated to him because he made them feel seen and heard," she said.

Prevot played for the Ducks from 2013 to 2015.

In 2016, just before his senior year, Prevot was suspended by the team and later by the university after

a woman accused him of assaulting her.

Prevot's defense attorney in the homicide case, Troy Owens, said Prevot was never arrested or charged in connection with those allegations and that his accuser later recanted her claims.

