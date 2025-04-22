Ex-Mt. Miguel student pleads guilty to on-campus sex assault of 15-year-old

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A former Mount Miguel High School student arrested last year on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at the Spring Valley campus pleaded guilty Monday to three felony sex-crime counts.

Reyvon Tafare English had turned 18 a few weeks before the April 11, 2024, attack, which the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said happened inside a restroom on campus.

Sheriff's officials said the girl was at Mount Miguel High for an after-school program when she was attacked that afternoon.

"She notified school staff, who contacted the sheriff's department immediately," sheriff's Lt. Lon Nguyen said.

English turned himself in to law enforcement a week later and has remained in custody ever since.

English, now 19, is slated to be sentenced next month, according to a San Diego County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.

