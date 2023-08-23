'Everyone helped me': Chula Vista chef, paying it forward

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local chef is paying it forward. Just a few years ago, she was cooking from home without many customers, but things have changed.

Aureny Aranda has perfected her Tostada since the pandemic. Back in 2019, she was out of work.

"There was no business at all. But people never stopped eating. That’s what I went to school for, so I had to find a way," said Aureny Aranda, owner of Au Gourmet.

Aranda began cooking out of her kitchen and was doing home deliveries. She also enrolled in a program that helps home chefs expand their business that The Cook Alliance and several other organizations organize.

"I learned how to get resources like social media and marketing. We have great advisors," she said.

Aranda also got a $75,000 grant that she used to buy all new equipment and rents a commercial cooking space.

"When I received it, I was so grateful," she added.

Aranda also helps other chefs like her, working from home. She is a strong supporter of Assembly Bill 1325. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

It allows home-based cooks in California to sell products from their home kitchens. The bill is up for renewal next year. Aranda says she will continue to advocate for home chefs.

"Everyone helped me. The only way to pay back is to help other people," she said.