Evacuations ordered after brush fire erupts in University Heights canyon

SDFD
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 04, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some residents in University Heights have been evacuated after a brush fire broke out in a nearby canyon Saturday evening.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, the fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. on 4718 Panorama Dr. near the canyon at Trolley Barn Park.

SDFD confirmed that evacuations were underway but did provide the exact streets impacted. The number of residents evacuated is unclear.

The cause of the 1.5 acre fire was under investigation.

