Evacuation warnings issued to Hauser Canyon residents after wildfire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Evacuation warnings were issued Saturday after a vegetation fire broke out in the Tecate area near Hauser Canyon.

Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department responded about 4 p.m. Saturday to the fire near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. Five to 10 acres burned at a moderate rate of spread.

The evacuation warning was for residents west or north of Buckman Springs Road at Lake Morena Drive. The evacuation center is at Mountain Empire High School, 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley.

The sheriff's department asked area residents to avoid Lake Morena Drive.

