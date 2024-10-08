Watch Now
Evacuation orders issued as brush fire moves fast in Campo

The fire was reported around 3:36 p.m. Monday with a rapid rate of spread.
CAMPO (KGTV) — A wildfire, known as the Posta 3 Fire, is burning near La Posta Road and Old Highway 80 in Campo. As of 5:18 p.m., Cal Fire officials said it has grown to 281 acres and is spreading rapidly.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents in the red shaded area. Officials urge residents to leave now due to the imminent threat.

Multiple evacuation warnings and orders are in place as firefighters work to contain the blaze. San Diego Sheriff's deputies, Cal Fire personnel, and CHP officers are on scene assisting with evacuations.

A temporary evacuation point is available at Golden Acorn Casino, 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.

ABC 10News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

