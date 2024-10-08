Evacuation orders issued as brush fire moves fast in Campo

CAMPO (KGTV) — A wildfire, known as the Posta 3 Fire, is burning near La Posta Road and Old Highway 80 in Campo. As of 5:18 p.m., Cal Fire officials said it has grown to 281 acres and is spreading rapidly.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents in the red shaded area. Officials urge residents to leave now due to the imminent threat.

San Diego Sheriff's Department

Multiple evacuation warnings and orders are in place as firefighters work to contain the blaze. San Diego Sheriff's deputies, Cal Fire personnel, and CHP officers are on scene assisting with evacuations.

A temporary evacuation point is available at Golden Acorn Casino, 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.

#Posta3Fire [update] The fire is now 281 acres. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place. A temporary evacuation point is at the Golden Acorn Casino. pic.twitter.com/8NEN2FU2Ks — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 8, 2024

