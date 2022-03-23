Esports center opens at UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the exploding popularity of Esports, UC San Diego has opened a new facility with the state-of-the-art computers for students to game online around the world.

"If I had the chance, I'd play this all day," said Josh Chou, a UCSD senior playing League of Legends online on Tuesday.

The center, called the Triton Esports Center, is part of the university's recreation department and overlooks the softball field. It's a converted former coffee shop that now has 26 gaming stations with state-of-the-art computers, wired internet connections, and gaming chairs, mice and keyboards. Students are welcome in for a casual game between classes, while the hardcore can compete in Esports tournaments against other universities or players from around the world.

"I didn't think that I would see it in my college lifetime, and yet here we are," said Chou, president of UCSD Esports.

Esports have exploded in such popularity that San Diego-based Qualcomm recently announced a mobile gaming tournament with a $2 million prize pot.

Playing Esports could also lead to jobs. Tech firm MSI, which donated the computers, will host a career fair there later this spring.

"We do also look for partners that are interested in pursuing more opportunities outside of college in the job force, with our schools and with our students," said Chris Griebenow, the center's director.

The center also awarded nine inaugural scholarships of $1,500 each to students in the gaming community.

