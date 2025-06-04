Escondido US Bank branch robbed, suspect arrested near scene

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man who allegedly robbed an Escondido bank Wednesday was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop near the scene of the crime, authorities reported.

A masked man who appeared to be in his 60s or 70s handed a demand note to a teller at the US Bank branch office in the 2300 block of East Valley Parkway at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The thief claimed to have a gun, though no witnesses saw one, Sgt. Robert Craig said.

After the clerk handed over about $1,000 in cash, the bandit left the bank and drove off in a Prius, the sergeant said.

At about 11 a.m., an officer spotted the vehicle in the area of East Grand Avenue and Harding Street, about a mile west of the bank, and stopped the driver. After identifying the man as the suspected robber, officers took him into custody, Craig said.

The arrestee's identity was not immediately available.

