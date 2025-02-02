Escondido Police Impound Vehicles from Street Takeover Near Peaceful Protest

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Escondido police today impounded 11 vehicles involved in an illegal street takeover during a peaceful protest earlier in the week.

The vehicle owners were residents of Escondido, Vista, San Marcos and

San Diego. Escondido police were joined in the seizures by San Diego police officers and California Highway Patrol officers, according to an Escondido Police Department statement.

Investigators were searching for more vehicles to impound while several drivers also face criminal charges for causing significant damage to the roadway, police said.

A judge ordered the seizures under a law allowing for 30-day impounds for violations of reckless driving and other dangerous activities.

A protest was underway Wednesday evening at the corner of Escondido Boulevard and Washington Avenue when the drivers appeared and began performing donuts and burnouts on the street and a parking lot near the demonstration, police said.

The crackdown came as several groups plan to demonstrate around San

Diego County against federal immigration policies and deportations.

"The effort to provide orderly and safe venues for anyone wishing to

exercise their First Amendment rights requires regional participation from law enforcement," said Interim Escondido Chief of Police Erik Witholt. "When drivers choose to block roadways, occupy intersections and commit other acts that pose a clear and present danger to attendees and the public, we will act to restore order and safety. Violations of the law will be thoroughly investigated and those responsible may face criminal charges."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.