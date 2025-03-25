Escondido man arrested, accused in Oceanside baseball bat assault

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – An Escondido man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting another man with a baseball bat in Oceanside, leaving him with serious injuries, police announced Tuesday.

On March 22, just before 2:20 a.m., Oceanside Police officers were dispatched to an area near Serena Avenue and Sky Haven Lane due to a reported assault.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man with “severe blunt force trauma injuries.”

The victim was taken to an area trauma center and is in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives with the department’s Crimes of Violence Unit identified 23-year-old Hunter Meyer, of Escondido, as the suspect in the incident.

On Monday, officers arrested Meyer at his Escondido workplace; he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Oceanside Police Det. Knox at 760-435-4333.