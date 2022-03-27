Escondido community holds medical supplies donation drive for Ukraine

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — As Russia's attack on Ukraine intensifies, people in San Diego County continue to stand with Ukraine.

Saturday, the Escondido community held a medical supply donation drive for Ukrainian troops and civilians.

One by one, cars pulled up to San Pasqual Union Elementary School with boxes and bags full of painkillers, bandaids, and gauze.

Donations also included suitcases, diapers, and feminine products.

“The thing that gets you emotional is when you see the chest seals for when they’re [troops] shot," Connie Malkiewicz said.

Malkiewicz helped put the emergency supply drive together.

She said it came about after a friend learned of the House of Ukraine’s efforts to help wounded troops and civilians.

"The needs are critical and they are only increasing," said Nadia Haywas, Vice President of the House of Ukraine.

Haywas said shelling by the Russian military is happening more often, killing and injuring Ukrainian troops and others.

“They [Russians] are attacking schools, they’re attacking theaters, they’re attacking places where civilians lived," Haywas said.

With the help of the Escondido community, the group was able to donate three large pallets of medical supplies and raised $1690 to go towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“Every car that drives up, you just start crying. They came out. The community didn’t let us down," Malkiewicz said.

It's continued support Haywas said Ukrainians need now more than ever before.

“I just beg that people not forget that this is not over. We might be tired of it but it’s still happening and it’s happening at greater numbers," Haywas said.

