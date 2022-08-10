Esco Alley Art Project aims to revitalize downtown Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Walking around downtown Escondido, you'll notice a couple of things, from the murals that brighten up the alleyways to the businesses that have moved in along Grand Avenue.

All are part of the effort to revitalize the downtown area, and the "Esco Alley Art" mural project is a big part of this. It launched last summer, and at the time, it showcased 33 large paintings. Since then, they've been adding to that list, and this weekend they're unveiling more than 15 other paintings.

Carol Rodgers with Esco Alley Art says, "We wanted art for the people by the people and have it fully accessible, so this art is available for people to view 24/7."

ABC 10News spoke to some of the artists featured about this unique opportunity and the message they want to send through their artwork.

Artist Katie Gaines says, "I think it's very important for artists to have that representation and as artists to be supported locally."

Emily McMullan, an artist, says, "It's really about being seen and being loved. I hope everyone who passes by the mural feels the same way."

And business owners also appreciate the artwork. Louisa Magoon owns The Grand Tea Room. She says just in the last year, she's noticed a difference in foot traffic, thanks to the new art.

She says, "People come for that, and we encourage them to come for that and look at the art. And by the way, while you're here, stop by the tea room and get yourself a cup of tea or a scone or something."

The big reveal ceremony will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at 5:00 p.m.

