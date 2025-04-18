Escaped California inmate accused of killing police commander arrested in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An escaped California inmate accused in the recent death of a Mexican police commander was arrested in Mexico on Thursday, the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office announced.

The Baja California State Attorney General’s Office said Cesar Hernandez was located and taken into custody during a State Investigation Agency/National Defense operation on April 17.

Hernandez had been on the run since December 2024 after escaping from custody in Kern County. He was serving a sentence of 80 years to life for first-degree murder at the time of his escape.

In early April, Hernandez was allegedly involved in the killing of Mexican police commander Abigail Esparza during a shootout in Tijuana. He evaded capture after the incident.

Esparza was part of a Mexican law enforcement task force that searches for U.S. fugitives south of the border.

Mexican officials said Hernandez is currently facing criminal proceedings.