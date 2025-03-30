Eric Olen leaving UCSD for New Mexico; Clint Allard named new coach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — UC San Diego men's basketball coach Eric Olen is leaving the school to become coach at the University of New Mexico and will be replaced by associate head coach Clint Allard, school officials announced Sunday.

Olen guided the Tritons to a 30-5 record in the 2024-25 season, winning the Big West regular season and tournament titles. The team earned a berth in the NCAA Division I tournament in its first year of eligibility, but lost to Michigan, 68-65, in the first round.

Olen spent 21 seasons at UCSD, 12 as coach. He leaves with a 240-119 record.

"I am honored to be the next head coach of New Mexico men's basketball," Olen said, according to a statement on the New Mexico Athletics website. "I want to thank President Stokes, Fernando Lovo, and the UNM leadership team for this opportunity.

"This is one of the most special programs in college basketball, and my family and I are thrilled to be a part of Lobo Nation! I can't wait to get to work and write the next great chapter in New Mexico basketball history."

Olen succeeds Richard Pitino as the Lobos' coach. Pitino's hiring of Xavier's coach was announced Tuesday.

"We're thrilled to welcome Eric Olen as the new head coach of Lobo men's basketball," UNM Vice President and Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo said.

"Eric is a proven winner with an incredible track record. Beyond the accolades and success on the court, he is a values-driven leader who puts student-athletes first. We're confident he'll bring tremendous energy and vision to our program."

From 2020-24, Olen guided UCSD through the four-season transition process from Division II to Division I status.

Allard had been associate head coach since April 2014 and was the architect of the team's vaunted defense, which led the Big West and ranked sixth nationally in 2024-25, allowing 61.8 points per game.

Allard was a four-year starter and three-time team captain at UC San Diego, with career averages of 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 112 games as a Triton. He graduated in 2008.

"I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of UC San Diego men's basketball head coach," Allard said. "UC San Diego is a remarkable institution that I have been fortunate to be a part of for many years, and the opportunity to lead this program is a dream come true.

" I want to sincerely thank Chancellor (Pradeep) Khosla, Director of Athletics Earl Edwards, and the entire administration for their trust and support," Allard added. "I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to Eric Olen for his exceptional leadership and mentorship — his contributions have elevated this program to new heights."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.