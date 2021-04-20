Watch
Entangled gray whale calf spotted off San Clemente

Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 15:41:33-04

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers were unsuccessful in initial efforts to cut entangling gear from a gray whale calf traveling with its mother along the Southern California coast.

The calf was spotted Monday morning by the crew of a Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari vessel near the San Clemente Pier. The vessel contacted the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s whale entanglement response team and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

Giselle Anderson of Captain Dave’s tells The Orange County Register that the baby appeared to be tangled in a float and line that went around its face and was possibly wrapped around a pectoral flipper.

The rescuers had to leave as the sun set.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
