End of the week will be the 'busiest' at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The busiest day at the San Diego International Airport will be on Saturday, Dec. 30, according to airport officials.

Officials said the San Diego International Airport expects more than 700,000 holiday travelers.

Mark Stauffer was waiting at the San Diego International Airport on Tuesday, dressed as Santa Claus. He was waiting for his grandchildren to arrive in San Diego from Chicago.

"I just like to greet the grandchildren down here. I thought it would be fun to dress up for them," Stauffer said. "They love coming to the beach and spending time with their grandma. We enjoy the heck out of them."

The board at the airport was also lit up with on-time arrivals. With the meltdown at Southwest Airlines, it was a lot different compared to last year. Travel experts say the airline has come a long way.

"There were a few minor hiccups. It had to do with fog. That was in the Chicago area. But all things considered, it was pretty normal when it comes to Southwest," said Skift's Editor-in-Chief Sarah Kopit.

The airline told ABC 10News in a statement, "We are now operating a normal schedule at Chicago Midway and across our network. We are fully staffed and all gates are open and fully operating with no additional challenges expected.”

Stauffer’s family says the long flight from Chicago was well worth it, seeing the smile on Santa's face.

