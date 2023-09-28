End of Hollywood writers strike offers glimmer of hope for local actress

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — After nearly five months on strike, Hollywood writers were able to return to work Wednesday following an agreement reached between the writers union and the major studios that hire them.

However, it won’t be back to business as usual in Hollywood just yet as most actors remain on strike, including some here in San Diego.

“I was affected by the strike from the jump, from the get go,” said Saffran Harris.

Harris has worked as a San Diego-based actress since 2016.

“I had a contract for a job that I booked and because of the strike, I had to turn it down,” she said.

Because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA union strike, she says she’s lost about 40% of her income in the last few months.

“I fell into depression and anxiety because it was so sudden...I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Harris doubles as a super mom, working full-time from home. She says she's picked up other creative work to supplement her income, all while homeschooling her 11-year-old daughter.

“She had to see me persevere. Honestly, she’s seen me cry many times since this strike,” said Harris .

While it’s still not clear when the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, will reach an agreement with the major studios, Harris says seeing the writers union reach their agreement has offered a much-needed glimmer of hope.

“Tremendous hope because the writers are back…it means there are going to be this abundance of new show and opportunities,” she said.

In the meantime, she says she’ll continue to pursue her passion through other projects – proving she’s a star on or off screen.

“I have to show my daughter that you can continue to go for what it is that you want in life,” she said. “I definitely don’t want her to think that giving up is an option…because it’s not.”

