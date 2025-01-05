Encinitas house fire overnight

(KGTV) ENCINITAS — It was a scary sight for a community in Encinitas last night. A home on Rancho Encinitas drive caught on fire around 11:30PM.

ABC10 News was on the scene, as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames. The Encinitas Fire Department tells us the fire started from the fireplace and made its way to the attic.

Luckily fire crews were able to contain the fire, to the one home. Two people were inside the home when the fire started but they were not injured.

Red cross has been called to help them find a place to stay.