Encinitas body shop seeks new home after losing lease

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Encinitas Autobody Repair is looking for a new home after losing it's lease along North Coast Highway. Owner David Cartwright has been in the business in the area for more than 40 years.

“It’s scary because I may not be able to find anywhere," Cartwright told ABC 10News. "Here I’ve got this going business that’s doing very well and I may not find anywhere to relocate.” He says he has been told he must vacate by a date in late June, but says it is tough to find a landlord willing to lease space for a body shop.

Cartwright's business is one of a handful that will be forced to close to make way for redevelopment. The land had belonged to the owner of neighboring Captain Keno's, who opened it in the early 70's. However, he recently sold the property to the developer. Captain Keno's will also be closing in the near future.

The new mixed-use development is slated to have 45 condos plus retail space.

At age 75, Cartwright is hoping to find a new home nearby for his business. He says he was never focused on long-term finances and has not saved enough for retirement. He says if he can find another location, he hopes to work around three more years before hanging up his tools for good.

