Encampment fire in vacant lot damages Mountain View apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A homeless encampment fire in a vacant lot in Mountain View spread to an apartment complex nearby and caused some smoke damage, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported Wednesday.

Two adults and five pets were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross, according to an online incident report. No one was injured.

Crews arrived at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday at 926 South 45th Street to find a fire at a vacant lot that was threatening an apartment complex next to the lot. They worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to the apartments but there was some smoke damage which made a couple of apartments uninhabitable, SDFRD officials said.

The fire appears to have started in a homeless encampment which was set up in the vacant lot.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The fire was estimated to be brought under control by 10:13 p.m.

Estimated damage to the apartment structure was $100,000. Estimated damage to apartment contents was $10,000.

