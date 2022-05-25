Watch
Emergency water use restrictions approved

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Folsom, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday, May 23, 2022, to impose mandatory, statewide restrictions on water use if people don't start using less on their own as the drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File)
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 24, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first limits on water usage to combat the state's drought are coming down.

On Tuesday, the California Water Resources Control Board voted to ban watering grass in front of large industrial and commercial buildings.

Watering is still allowed at homes and community recreation areas such as parks.

All urban water suppliers are also being put in what's called level two.

In the past, that has led to limiting outdoor watering to certain days and sending out patrols to enforce water restrictions.

The San Diego County Water Authority plans to send out more details on next steps.

