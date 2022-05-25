Emergency water use restrictions approved

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first limits on water usage to combat the state's drought are coming down.

On Tuesday, the California Water Resources Control Board voted to ban watering grass in front of large industrial and commercial buildings.

Watering is still allowed at homes and community recreation areas such as parks.

All urban water suppliers are also being put in what's called level two.

In the past, that has led to limiting outdoor watering to certain days and sending out patrols to enforce water restrictions.

The San Diego County Water Authority plans to send out more details on next steps.

