Emergency Resource Center set up in Mountain View for flood victims

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — An emergency assistance center has been set up at the Mountain View Community Center to help flood victims.

The center is designed to be a “one-stop shop” for anyone dealing with damage. People can stop by and learn about resources available including emergency housing options, food assistance. People are able to answer questions the community may have about water-damaged property, lost documents, insurance coverage, etc.

“I got here and they already helped me with my passport and my ID replacement which was great because I lost everything,” said Rosita Labrador, a National City mother whose home flooded on January 22nd.

People can also pick up sandbags at Mountain View Community Center and receive donated essential items such as toiletries, paper products, cleaning products and water.

The center will be open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Friday.

On Tuesday officials updated the community on their emergency preparations with even more rain on the way.

“We’ve got extra dispatchers in our 911 center and extra firefighters staffing up extra fire engines throughout the city,” said Colin Stowell, San Diego Fire Department.

In the last 24 hours alone, San Diego fire says they received nearly 1,000 911 calls. They’re urging people to limit travel and to respect road closure signs as the storm passes through the region.

The Department of Transportation says there will be hundreds of staff members out patrolling every part of the city to unclog rains, prevent flooding, and assess downed trees.

