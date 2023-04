SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency repairs on Tuesday morning forced the closure of southbound Interstate 805 ramps to Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans San Diego confirmed the southbound I-805 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-8 were closed until at least 2 p.m.

CHP officials also noted the Murray Ridge Road on-ramp to southbound I-805 was also shut down.

The ramp closures are due to what Caltrans described as emergency bridge rail repair work.