Emergency crews rescue six hikers from Three Sisters Falls trail in Julian amid high heat

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – Six hikers were rescued from the Three Sisters Falls trail area in Julian as high temperatures scorched the region on Sunday.

Cal Fire officials said they received an emergency call just after 3 p.m. regarding four young adult hikers on the trail in need of assistance.

The trail had been closed due to the high temperatures in the area; at the time of the rescue, the temperature was over 95 degrees and approaching triple digits.

A rescue helicopter arrived to extract the four hikers and brought them to the base of the trail; Cal Fire said two more hikers who needed help were also rescued.

Four hikers were taken to the hospital for treatment of heat-related illnesses.