Emergency crews rescue naked man who jumped from cliff at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a naked man who they said drove his car off a cliff in Torrey Pines early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m., San Diego Police officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the Torrey Pines Gliderport (2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr.) in response to a vehicle that reportedly went down a cliff.

Responding officers spotted a naked man as he got out of the car and ran away, all while he claimed not to be connected to the vehicle crash.

Officers and fire crews could not find the man until around 3 a.m., after he apparently jumped from the same cliff and landed 40 feet below.

Crews were able to lift the man from the ravine and transported him to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Police are unsure why the man drove the car off the cliff, but they suspect drugs or alcohol may be involved in the incident.