Emergency crews rescue man stuck on border wall in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a man who was stuck on the border wall in the Otay Mesa area Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log indicated crews were dispatched to the wall near Britannia Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

A City of San Diego official confirmed to ABC 10News that a man was stuck on the 30-foot wall, but it was unclear how long he was trapped.

At around 8:24 a.m., SDFD crews safely freed the man; it was unknown if he suffered any injuries.