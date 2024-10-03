Emergency crews rescue injured woman at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a woman who suffered an injury and was stranded at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park early Thursday morning.

Just after 2:40 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said a woman called for help and told them she suffered a leg injury while on the rocks off the 3900 block of Lomaland Drive.

SDFD crews and lifeguards responded, and they reached the woman at around 4 a.m.

After crews took her from the cliffs, the woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

ABC 10News learned Customs and Border Protection and SDFD officials are investigating the incident.