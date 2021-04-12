Elementary schools in Chula Vista welcome students back

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- For many Chula Vista Elementary School District students, Monday had the “first day of school” vibes as they returned to their classrooms for the first time in over a year.

At Lauderbach Elementary School in Chula Vista, it was a special day for teachers and staff members who have worked hard throughout the year to not only carry out the virtual learning plan, but also prepare to welcome children back to campus.

Jesus Hernandez beamed as his daughter Victoria, a fifth grader, returned to her school for the first time since last year.

"I'm proud of her. She learned a lot, she got better during this whole year at home," Hernandez said.

Lauderbach Elementary Principal Melody Belcher was there to greet families returning after what for many has been an unthinkably hard year. She credited her staff and the faculty for working hard to prepare classrooms to receive students, and she gave thanks to the families.

"We know what our families have been through," Belcher said. "Today is a brand-new day."

CVESD expects close to 60 percent of students to be back in class. The model is a hybrid -- half day of instruction either in the morning or afternoon, Monday through Thursday, with Fridays reserved for distance learning.