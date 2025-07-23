Elderly woman hit by truck, killed in Chula Vista parking structure

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A vehicle fatally struck an elderly pedestrian in a South Bay parking structure Tuesday, Chula Vista Police reported.

The pickup truck was rounding a corner in the building in the 300 block of H Street in Chula Vista when it hit the woman shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

The identity of the woman, described by police as in her 80s, was withheld pending family notification.

"Drugs, alcohol and (excessive) speed are not believed to be factors in the (accident) at this time," the sergeant said Tuesday afternoon.

