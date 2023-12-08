Elderly woman accused in deadly North Park hit-and-run pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — The elderly woman accused in a deadly North Park hit-and-run pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

76-year-old Donna Jacobs faces one felony count of hit-and-run causing death and a misdemeanor charge for vehicular manslaughter.

“Ms. Jacobs was driving approximately 30 mph. She struck the victim at the unmarked crosswalk and unfortunately drove with the victim on the hood of her car for approximately 65 feet,” said Deputy District Attorney Roza

Police say the hit-and-run happened on November 21st just after 7 p.m. as Debow was crossing Utah Street just south of Polk Avenue. He was hospitalized and died six days later.

“Obviously…both sides I think it’s difficult for them. On one hand, we have a family who lost their 42-year-old son who was just crossing the street, on the other hand we have a 76-year-old defendant,” said Igazarian.

Following the hit-and-run, police were offering a reward up to $1,000 and posted an image of a Hyundai Ioniq with a missing piece. When prosecutors were asked what led to Jacobs’ arrest, Roza replied: “It was the culmination of community coming forward and investigation by SDPD.

Roza says Jacobs faces up to five years behind bars if convicted and she requested her license be suspended. She is due back in court on December 18th.

