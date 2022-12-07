Elderly pedestrian hit by car, killed on El Cajon street

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - An 89-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Tuesday evening in El Cajon, the El Cajon Police Department said.

Officers were called at approximately 6:50 p.m. to 724 Fletcher Parkway regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a 2014 Kia Optima. Upon their arrival, they found the victim lying unconscious in the roadway, said Lt. Darrin Forster.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Optima remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation, Forster said.

Preliminary reports indicate alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the collision to call it at 619-579-3311.