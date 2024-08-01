Elderly driver dies after minivan slams head-on into parked SUV in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – An elderly woman was killed after the minivan she was driving crashed head-on into a parked SUV in Lemon Grove.

The collision happened just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

Deputies at the scene told ABC 10News the elderly driver, for unknown reasons, veered across the road and slammed into the parked SUV, leaving her trapped in her van.

After fire crews rescued her, the driver was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

The circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation.