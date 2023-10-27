El Capitan baseball alum playing in World Series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lakeside is going to be representing at the World Series come Friday.

Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Kevin Ginkel graduated from El Capitan in 2012.

Eleven years ago, Ginkel was dominating the Vaqueros baseball field.

"I knew he was something special," said Steve Vickery, retired El Capitan head coach.

Vickery was talking about his pitch.

"How does Kevin not get hit? He goes, 'Coach you're going to have to stand behind me on his next bullpen.' I went to the bullpen the next time he threw and his ball would move 6 to 8 inches, it had late life and a hitter might think he's squaring something off but the ball would just tail off at the end," he recalled,

Vickery is proud of Ginkel's career that continued at Southwestern College then The University of Arizona where he played in a college World Series and now to the big leagues.

"Hey Kevin, this is coach Vick, just wanna say nice job. I love the way that you're competing on the mound and dominating the opponents," said Vickery as he left Grinkel a voicemail.

He even picked up the phone to call Kevin and wish him luck as he takes on the Rangers for a title.

"Keep up the good work buddy," he continued.

One thing about Ginkel, he hasn't forgotten his East County roots.

The Vaqueros' current head coach Jonathan Meyer says he and his family continue to give back to the school.

"This glove was his glove when he started his career. His parents came back and said they wanted to give back to the program. So this glove was one of the gloves he used so I keep it in the locker room here," he said.

He also wore custom El Capitan cleats in the big leagues and left some autographed DBacks gear at the school.

The school is now looking to give back to him in a big way- by potentially adding him to the El Capitan Hall of Fame.

"I think it's time we add another one to that wall here soon."

Game One of the world series is Friday evening.