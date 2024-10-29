El Cajon Police: Man stabbed to death at mobile home park after vehicle crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A driver who crashed into a mobile home was stabbed to death Tuesday and a suspect was detained for questioning by police, authorities said.

Officers responded to multiple calls of a fight at a mobile home park at 244 Shady Lane at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Police said a 28-year-old El Cajon man who was driving the crashed vehicle was found unresponsive with a stab wound. A 26-year-old resident of the mobile home park received a minor head wound in a fight between the two men after the crash. He was treated and released at a hospital and detained for questioning by investigators, police said.

ECPD detectives were investigating the crash, the subsequent fight and the stabbing Tuesday morning.

The identities of the stabbing victim and the suspect were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the sequence of events was asked to call the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

