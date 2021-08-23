El Cajon Police: Man found with throat cut dies at hospital

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A man found with a stab wound in front of an El Cajon apartment complex late Sunday night died in the hospital, police said.

At around 11:20 p.m., El Cajon Police were called to the 400 block of Graves Avenue in response to the discovery of an injured man in front of an apartment building.

Responding officers arrived to find a man in his 50s unresponsive with at least one stab wound, according to ECPD officials.

An El Cajon Police sergeant at the scene told ABC 10News the victim’s throat was cut and he was found near an abandoned car that had its headlights on.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, police confirmed.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.