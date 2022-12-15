El Cajon Police: Girl, 16, found seriously injured in motel room

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are searching for whoever is responsible for causing a serious injury to a 16-year-old girl at an El Cajon motel.

According to El Cajon Police, family members contacted the department on the morning of Dec. 12 over concerns that their teen daughter “was dead inside one of the rooms” at the El Cajon Inn & Suites motel.

The 16-year-old apparently stayed at the motel with several friends the night before, police stated.

Officers went to the motel, located at 1368 E. Main St., and found the girl “alive and alone inside the motel room with a traumatic head injury, which hospital staff believes was likely from a gunshot wound,” according to police.

The teen’s condition was not released.

ECPD investigators are working to identify any possible suspects and witnesses in the case, which has been designated as an attempted homicide.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department’s Major Crimes tip line at 619-441-5530 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.