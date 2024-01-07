El Cajon couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a couple that occurred on Saturday.

Around 12:45 p.m., the San Diego Sheriff's Department responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims with gunshot wounds, later identified as 41-year-old Jose Benjamin Lopez Valle and his 38-year-old wife, Brenda Valle.

Officials located a firearm near the victims. "It appears that Jose's injury was self-inflicted," according to a statement sent by the sheriff.

The Valle couple were parents to three children aged 18, 16, and 11. Their children were not injured and are being cared for, officials said.

"There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community," the statement said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach the homicide unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.