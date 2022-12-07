Egg shortages, prices rising because of bird flu

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When you think of Christmas dinner, eggs aren't usually the first thing that comes to mind. And yet they are one of the first foods off the shelves.

“People use more eggs during the holidays and during the cold months,” said Josh Aftreth, the Dairy Manager at Windmill Farms.

But their price tag has San Diegans scrambling for other options.

“They’re not cheap. I was at Trader Joe's last week, they had them, and I thought id check another place,” said Lynn Elliott, a Barons customer.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped by 10% from September to October and continued to rise.

“We’ve seen price changes, rising costs, continually with the eggs unlike we’ve ever seen before,” said Rachel Shemirani, the Vice President of Barons.

That’s because the chickens are getting sick, just like us. Local veterinarians say bird flu has infiltrated more than a dozen farms in California. This has killed off many egg-laying chickens and forced large grocery stores to raise prices or stop restocking.

“It’s been insane to get. Every time I go over there, it’s been completely wiped out, nothing,” Karen Haines, in reference to Costco.

Small stores like Barons and Windmill Farms haven't had as much of a problem.

“We have the flexibility to work with local vendors,” Shemirani said.

So if you’re looking for egg nog, maybe shop local.

