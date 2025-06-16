Egg prices decline but uncertainty remains for consumers and retailers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Customers at North Park Produce, and other San Diego County grocery stores, are noticing a significant drop in the cost of eggs, prompting a mix of relief and curiosity about the future of egg prices.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw these were only $5.99. I was expecting like $13 or something,” one customer shared at the grocery store checkout, where the lower prices have been a welcomed surprise.

Manolo Ake, the general manager of North Park Produce, reported that the store sources its eggs from a local farm and has seen prices decline substantially.

"A few months ago, we were paying $10 to $12 for 20 eggs. Now, we're paying $5 for 20 count; that's a huge difference," he stated.

Despite the drop in prices, Ake emphasized that the store is not seeing much profit, with margins as low as 9%.

"When you put in labor and electricity, we're losing money, but we're trying to bring customers in," he added.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs fell 2.7 percent in May, following a 12.7 percent drop in April.

However, prices are still substantially higher than a year ago, with egg prices up nearly 42 percent compared to last May. The average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs was reported at $4.55 in May, down from $5.12 in April, according to NerdWallet.

While many customers are feeling relief at the reduced egg prices, Ake remains cautious about the future.

"We have no idea what's going to happen, you know, with all these problems," he said, referring to ongoing issues such as avian flu and tariffs that could impact pricing.

As consumers enjoy the temporary reprieve from rising costs, many are left wondering how long the trend will last amidst these ongoing uncertainties.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.