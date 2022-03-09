Effort to repeal Prop. 47 California crime law fails

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – The push by a number of Republican lawmakers, law enforcement and small businesses to repeal a state crime bill has failed.

California lawmakers debated to repeal or reform Proposition 47. The bill recategorized non-violent offenses such as drug and shoplifting to misdemeanors instead of felonies.

After an hour of debate and testimony, the proposal did not garner enough support. Those who wanted it repealed say the law has caused a spike in crime, especially retail theft.

Supporters say it helped overcrowded prisons and poured millions into crime prevention programs. Under the proposition, a criminal must steal over $950.00 to be charged with a felony. Voters approved the law in 2014.

"It has caused an increase in crime...it takes away the teeth of the law," San Diego Police Officers Association President Jared Wilson said. "It initially took people out of prison, but then it put them back on the streets, and people are not being held accountable for low-level crime."

He believes the bill should be amended, not repealed.

