East County parents outraged over audio of teachers allegedly bashing students

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Parents in East County are outraged after an audio recording reveals teachers at Pepper Drive School were making derogatory remarks about students.

The recording was secretly captured on a student's iPad last week and sent to other students. In the audio recording sent to ABC 10News, you can hear three eighth-grade teachers talking about students in a classroom while eating lunch.

The teachers can be heard using foul language and swear words to describe students' behavior. Several parents sent emails to ABC 10News expressing their disgust and anger about the recording.

"As a parent with a child in 8th grade, this situation makes me sick to my stomach. The hateful and degrading comments that these teachers said about children is appalling," one parent said.

"School is supposed to be a safe place for students. I am sure that up until that day, the students felt like their teachers had their backs," another parent wrote.

In a letter sent to families, the school's principal admits parts of the conversation were inappropriate and that "the tone of the conversation is not reflective of our school's nor the district's values or commitment to students."

The principal also said the matter will be addressed among all Pepper Drive staff. The Santee School District could not say whether the teachers faced any repercussions over what was said.

"The district cannot comment on confidential personnel matters or confidential student matters, and due to the nature in which the recording was obtained, it could turn into a legal matter if the recording is shared," the school district's spokesperson stated in an email to ABC 10News.

Parents also expressed their frustration with the school's response.

The principal's full letter to families:

Dear 8th Grade Families,

"It was brought to my attention over the weekend that an audio recording of conversations among a few of our teachers has been circulating among the 8th-grade students. The conversation was captured by a student’s iPad that was purposefully left recording in their desk during the lunch hour.

Elements of the conversation were inappropriate, and I will be working with our Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources to address these elements. Out of respect for the students involved and their privacy, I kindly ask that you refrain from further sharing the audio recordings or participating in the conjecture of rumors.

I understand this situation is disheartening, and I assure you that the tone of the conversation is not reflective of our school’s nor the District’s values or commitment to students, and this will be addressed amongst all Pepper Drive staff. I will also be connecting with the students involved to ensure they know they have the full support of our staff in their educational journey."

