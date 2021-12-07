Young child found wandering alone in El Cajon neighborhood

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A child found wandering in an El Cajon neighborhood early Monday morning is back home with family thanks to local law enforcement and a concerned citizen.

At around 1:15 a.m., a person spotted a young child walking alone in an area near El Cajon Boulevard and Johnson Avenue. The person contacted the child and then flagged down a nearby law enforcement officer.

El Cajon Police were contacted, and officers were able to identify the relative that was taking care of the child while the child’s parent was at work. Officers located the relative’s home, and they were then able to contact the child’s parent.

The child was taken into Child Protective Services custody as part of protocols and was later released to the parent.

El Cajon Police learned that the child managed to unlock several locks and left the relative’s home without anyone’s knowledge.

An El Cajon Police official said, “We would also like to remind those caring for small children to consider child-proof locks and doorknobs, as well as alarms and other devices to alert occupants when a door is opened. Small children can be surprisingly strong and can unlock locks and deadbolts and exit a residence without alerting caretakers.”

The child’s age was not released; police stated the child was not harmed.