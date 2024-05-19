Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-8 in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A wrong-way driver was killed after causing a head-on collision on Interstate 8 late Saturday night, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 11:41 p.m. when the driver was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-8 from Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa. The male driver, in a white Chevrolet truck, hit a Honda Accord head-on just east of 70th Street.

The male driver of the Honda suffered major injuries and was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, CHP said.

Authorities said following the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to flee the scene on foot. He was then hit and killed by a black Ford truck when running across the westbound lanes.

The Ford truck was being driven by a male with a female passenger, neither of whom were injured.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether alcohol was a factor for the wrong-way driver. Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor for the drivers of the Honda and the Ford.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of 3:32 p.m. Sunday, three lanes on westbound I-8 east of Lake Murray are temporarily blocked, according to Caltrans.