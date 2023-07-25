Workers at lucky Spring Valley gas station hopeful for another big win

SPRING VALLEY (KGTV) — "This might be a lucky store. I might need to get me a ticket," said Antwone Hackett.

As customers bought their tickets, Hackett delivered beverages to the gas station on Campo Road in Spring Valley.

"Whew. Let me tell you, it's sweaty and hot," he said.

The store was a hot favorite. On Monday, someone matched five numbers but didn’t hit the Powerball. Still, they won more than $2,000 bucks.

Hackett says if he wins, he would keep his job.

"No complaints here; $800 million is a lot, though. So who knows," he said.

Many financial experts say you should go to work if you win big.

Brett Gottlieb from Comprehensive Advisor said, "It's good not to make drastic career or lifestyle changes for at least six months after a financial windfall like a lottery win, and consult with a professional before making a decision."

Tuesday's drawing is the fifth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.