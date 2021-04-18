Watch
Woman killed, man wounded in Lemon Grove stabbings

Posted at 5:09 PM, Apr 17, 2021
LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A woman died and a man was injured during a domestic disturbance at a residence in Lemon Grove, authorities said Saturday.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 2200 block of Dain Court, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A man and woman were reportedly arguing and when deputies arrived, they heard screaming inside the residence and forced entry when nobody answered the door, Seiver said. Inside, deputies found a man and a woman who were stabbed.

Both were taken to a hospital, the lieutenant said, but the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The man underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

The sheriff's homicide unit responded and was investigating, Seiver said.

