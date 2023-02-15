Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Woman gets 12 years for boyfriend's stabbing death in Spring Valley

Four former correctional officers sentenced for attacking inmate
Scripps National
Four former correctional officers sentenced for attacking inmate
Posted at 3:04 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 18:04:41-05

EL CAJON (CNS) - A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at their Spring Valley apartment was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in state prison.

Anielka Arbizu, 40, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Aug. 7, 2020, stabbing of Manuel Castro, 41.

Deputies responded at 11:40 p.m. that night to the couple's apartment on James Circle, where Castro was found stabbed, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Castro was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead "shortly after arriving," Seiver said. An autopsy determined the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest, according to the lieutenant.

Arbizu later pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter count, as well as an allegation of using a knife in Castro's slaying.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing and Arbizu did not provide one at her sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon.

In a letter read in court by defense attorney Anthony Parker, Arbizu wrote that she did not remember or know why the killing occurred.

She wrote that members of Castro's family had contacted her and asked why she killed him.

"I ask myself that question every day," she wrote.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!