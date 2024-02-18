Woman dead in Warner Springs crash; 3 hospitalized

WARNER SPRINGS, CA (KGTV) — One woman is dead, and three have been hospitalized following a two-car accident near Lake Henshaw Saturday afternoon.

Cal Fire PIO Brent Pascua told 10News that authorities responded to a t-bone crash at the Highway 76 and Highway 79 intersection in Warner Springs at 2:44 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found five people on the ground. Pascua confirmed one woman died from her injuries on the way to the hospital, while three other victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An additional victim refused medical attention.

Authorities did not close the roadway.

CHP remains at the scene investigating the crash.