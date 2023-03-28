Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Woman arrested for alleged DUI, driving on wrong side of road in Santee

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 13:57:02-04

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A 53-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road under the influence of drugs.

At around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol noticed the woman driving northbound on the southbound side of State Route 125, officials said.

Officers from several different agencies were dispatched to stop the woman from driving her Mercedes-Benz on the wrong side of the highway, according to the CHP.

Law enforcement intercepted and stopped the vehicle, which was traveling about 35 mph on southbound SR 125, just south of State Route 52, according to the CHP.

The woman, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!